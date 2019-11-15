Italy has 731 daily deaths, highest since April

Italy reported 731 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day increase in deaths since early April.

There were 32,191 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the total infections to 1.2 million. About 15% of people tested in the last 24 hours were positive for the virus, down from about 17% in recent days. That might indicate the recent partial lockdown imposed by the government in much of the country is reining in surging infections.

The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased by 120 on Tuesday, for a total of 3,612 nationwide.

Italy’s death toll stands at more than 46,000, the second-highest in Europe after Britain.

Spain reported 435 coronavirus deaths, its highest number of daily deaths since a surge after the summer.

The Catalonia region recorded the most coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, with 1,407, followed by the Madrid region with 1,255.

However, the surge in cases shows signs of abating. Spain’s 14-day average coronavirus cases per 100,000 people stand at 466. A week ago, it was 524.

The Health Ministry added 13,159 new cases, increasing Spain’s total reported cases above 1.5 million.

There have been nearly 41,700 confirmed deaths.