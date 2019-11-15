Italy, France record lower COVID-19 deaths

France records 357 deaths, lowest daily increase in a week; Italy reports 525 deaths, the lowest in over two weeks.

France and Italy have recorded their lowest death toll from the coronavirus in one and two weeks respectively.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

After President Donald Trump warned the United States is entering what could be its “toughest” week yet, New York reported 594 new deaths and 8,327 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Globally, the death toll surpassed 68,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of infections rose above 1.26 million.