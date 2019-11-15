Italy COVID-19 deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Italy increases 13.5 percent as no sign of let up in killer contagion.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday’s figure when 793 people died.

Article continues after advertisement

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50 percent in less than a day, and the mayor of New York City – the US epicentre of the contagion – called the situation the greatest crisis since the Great Depression and warned hospitals would likely be overwhelmed in 10 days.