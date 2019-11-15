Italy coronavirus cases now total 2,036 people

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy climbed to 2,036, with 52 deaths reported so far, according to an update from the country’s Civil Protection Authority on Monday.

Of the people infected, 149 have since recovered.

Italy has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia.

In Lombardy, the northern Italian region at the center of the country’s outbreak, 1 in 10 of confirmed coronavirus cases involve medical personnel, according to Paola Stringa, a press officer for the Lombardy regional government.