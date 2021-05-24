Home

Italy climate minister accepts Thunberg's criticism

| @BBCWorld
September 30, 2021 10:38 am
Roberto Cingolani [Source: Reuters]

Italy’s climate minister says he accepts the criticism of Greta Thunberg who this week accused politicians of “30 years of blah, blah, blah”.

Roberto Cingolani told the BBC Ms Thunberg raised “a serious problem, we were not credible in the past”.

He criticised those who “want renewable energy ” but don’t want “the power station in their back yard”.

Mr Cingolani was speaking as climate ministers gather in Milan for the final UN talks before COP26 in Glasgow.

They are under pressure to clear the way for their bosses, the world’s presidents and prime ministers, who will arrive in Glasgow in early November, the BBC’s environment correspondent Matt McGrath says.

Greta Thunberg, 18, mocked the words of world leaders in her speech at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan earlier this week.

