Italy aims to turn suffering to advantage with experimental COVID-19 treatment

For nearly a month, Italy held the awful distinction of having the most coronavirus deaths of any country in the world.

Topping China, the original epicenter, in mid-March, and being overtaken by the United States three and a half weeks later.

But now doctors are hoping to turn Italy’s terrible suffering to its advantage.

The country is pinning its hopes on using the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors to help those who are suffering most from it in hospitals now.

People who recover from an infection, or who tested positive but never experienced symptoms, develop antibodies in their blood plasma. Those antibodies can be transfused into another victim, where they might help to neutralize the virus in the recipient’s body.

For decades, doctors have used plasma or even whole blood from recovered patients to treat the newly infected.

Baldanti is a virologist at the University of Pavia San Matteo Hospital in Italy’s northern Lombardy region, which has seen the most cases and deaths in the country. He hopes “this plasma treatment can be crucial for controlling the infection in patients admitted to intensive care units.”