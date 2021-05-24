World
Italian police seize villas, houses and yachts worth over $150 million from Russian oligarchs
CNN NEWS
March 6, 2022 10:38 am
The Italian financial police have seized villas, houses and yachts worth 143 million euros from five Russian oligarchs, the police said Saturday in a statement.
The Special Unit of the Financial Police, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Police Unit of Imperia and the Aeronaval Operational Department of Genoa, executed asset-freezing orders on Friday against multiple Russian oligarchs, according to the statement.
Freezing orders were executed against the following people:
– Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov: yacht Lady M, located in the port of Imperia, worth approximately 65 million euros (about $71 million)
– Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko: yacht Lena, located in the port of San Remo, worth approximately 50 million euros (about $55 million)
– Alisher Usmanov: real estate compendium located in Golfo del Pevero in Arzachena, worth approximately 17 million euros (about $18 million)
– Vladimir Roudolfovitch Soloviev: properties located in the province of Como worth approximately 8 million euros (about $8.7 million)
-Oleg Savchenko: seventeenth-century villa named “Villa Lazzareschi” located in the province of Lucca, worth about 3 million euros (about $3.3 million)
These restrictive measures come after the EU Council imposed sanctions on several persons and entities over Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.