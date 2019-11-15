World
Italian police find cocaine hidden inside coffee beans
BBC
July 20, 2020 10:16 am
Italian police have discovered cocaine hidden inside individual coffee beans, in a package sent from Colombia. [Source: BBC]
Police at Milan Malpensa Airport said they became suspicious of the package as it was addressed to a Santino D’Antonio, the name of a crime boss in the film John Wick: Chapter 2.
A 50-year-old man was arrested after trying to collect the package from a Florence tobacco shop.
