It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US

The US says the world cannot deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin as it has before, after Indonesia invited him – as well as Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky – to the G20 summit in November.

President Joe Biden “has expressed publicly his opposition” to Putin attending while the US has “welcomed the Ukrainians attending”, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

She indicated that the invitation to Russia to attend the summit on the island of Bali came before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

Separately, US state department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said it could not be “business as usual” with Russia on the international stage.

She did not say whether the US would still attend the summit.

Unlike Ukraine, Russia is a member of the G20, which is made up of the world’s largest economies.