Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
World

It cannot be 'business as usual' with Putin for G20, says US

| @BBCWorld
April 30, 2022 10:00 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin. [Source: BBC News]

The US says the world cannot deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin as it has before, after Indonesia invited him – as well as Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky – to the G20 summit in November.

President Joe Biden “has expressed publicly his opposition” to Putin attending while the US has “welcomed the Ukrainians attending”, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

She indicated that the invitation to Russia to attend the summit on the island of Bali came before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

Separately, US state department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said it could not be “business as usual” with Russia on the international stage.

She did not say whether the US would still attend the summit.

Unlike Ukraine, Russia is a member of the G20, which is made up of the world’s largest economies.

