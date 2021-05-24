Home

World

Israel's new government fails to extend controversial citizenship law

BBC
July 7, 2021 7:00 am

Israel’s parliament has failed to pass an extension to a controversial law barring Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza who marry Israelis from being granted citizenship rights.

After a debate that lasted through the night, the vote was tied 59 to 59.

It was the first big defeat for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government since it took office last month.

The legislation, which critics say is discriminatory, is now due to expire at the end of Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians previously unable to claim citizenship rights may now be able to do so.

