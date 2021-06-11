Home

World

Israel's Netanyahu poised to lose power to new government

June 14, 2021 4:59 am
Benjamin Netanyahu (right) has held power for longer than any other Israeli leader[Source: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/GETTY IMAGES]

Israel’s parliament has begun debating the formation of a new government that would end 12 years of rule by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prospective government – an unprecedented coalition of parties – has a razor-thin majority of one seat.

If it is approved in a vote on Sunday, it would bring to an end years of political paralysis in which three elections resulted in stalemate.

Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett is poised to become PM.

In a power-sharing deal, Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, will hold office until September 2023, when he will hand over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.

 

 

