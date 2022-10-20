Israel’s balancing act over Ukraine grows trickier after drone strikes

[Source: BBC]

Israel has repeated its long-standing refusal to sell air defence weapons to Ukraine despite a fresh appeal from Kyiv after this week’s “kamikaze” drone strikes.

The weapons unleashed by Russia were reportedly Shahed-136 drones supplied by Iran – causing Kyiv to make a fresh demand for help saying Tehran’s “complicity” should be a “red line” for Israel.

Israel and Iran are avowed enemies, but the Israelis have so far refrained from providing Ukraine with weapons in a bid to maintain relations with Moscow.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz said their position had not changed.

“Our policy toward Ukraine is clear – we are on the side of the West, we provided humanitarian aid, took care of refugees and the wounded,” he told Israel’s Kan radio.

“For obvious reasons, we did not want to involve ourselves in combat systems. This was the policy until now. I am careful about this matter.”

Speaking later to EU diplomats, Mr Gantz said: “We will not provide weapon systems.”