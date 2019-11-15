Israelis vote in unprecedented third general election in a year

Israelis are voting in an unprecedented third general election in less than a year, with the prime minister fighting for his political survival.

Neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main challenger, Benny Gantz, were able to put together majority coalitions following the last two elections.

The final opinion polls suggested the latest round is too close to call.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Netanyahu is seeking re-election two weeks before he is due to stand trial on corruption charges.

He has been ordered to appear in court in Jerusalem on 17 March to hear the indictment against him.

The prime minister was charged in November with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt”.