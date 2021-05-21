Israeli opposition inch closer to deal to oust Netanyahu

Israeli opposition parties have moved closer towards forming a government that would bring to an end Benjamin Netanyahu’s time.

Centrist party leader Yair Lapid is reportedly close to reaching a coalition agreement with the ultra-nationalist leader Naftali Bennett.

Leaders from Mr Bennett’s party spoke in favour of the deal on Sunday.

Mr Lapid, 57, has until Wednesday to form a new coalition government.

Israeli media reports suggest both sides have inched closer towards a deal that would see Mr Bennett, 49, serve as prime minister for two years before being replaced by Mr Lapid for the second half of the term.

Mr Bennett is due to deliver a statement on Sunday evening in which he is expected to formally declare his support for the agreement.