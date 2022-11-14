Israeli air strikes in Syria kill two soldiers, wound three

Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations [Source: Aljazeera]

Israeli air strikes killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three in the central province of Homs, Syrian state media has reported.

Syrian air defences responded to “hostile targets over southeastern Homs province”, intercepting “several of them”, the state-controlled news agency SANA said on Sunday.

Citing a military source, it said the strikes hit the Shayrat Airbase, inflicting casualties and damage. Syrian state television broadcast footage showing air defences intercepting “missiles of an Israeli aggression”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in London, said strong explosions were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat Airbase in Homs. It said the missile attack targeted the positions of Iran-backed fighters in the area.

The strikes occurred after Israeli warplanes were seen flying over neighbouring Lebanon, whose airspace Israel sometimes crosses to carry out attacks on Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.