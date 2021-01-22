Home

Israel vaccinates 16 to 18-year-olds ahead of exams

| @BBCWorld
January 25, 2021 11:06 am
It is hoped that vaccinating teenagers will allow them to sit exams. [Source: BBC]

Israel has started vaccinating 16 to 18-year-olds against COVID-19, in an effort to enable them to sit exams.

More than a quarter of Israel’s population of nine million have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine since December 19th.

It started with the elderly and others at high risk, but people aged 40 and over can also now get the jab.

Israel hopes to start reopening its economy in February.

