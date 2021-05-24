Home

World

Israel to roll out fourth vaccine shot for over 60s

| @BBCWorld
December 22, 2021 10:21 am
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged people to come forward quickly for the new shot [Source: BBC]

Israel will offer a fourth vaccine shot to over 60s and healthcare workers over the coming weeks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office has announced.

The decision comes after the country’s pandemic response team approved the new campaign on Tuesday evening.

Bennett’s office said the roll-out would begin immediately and the shot would be available to people four months after they had received the third dose.

“The citizens of Israel were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and we are continuing to pioneer with the fourth dose as well,” Bennett said in a statement. He urged those that meet the criteria to “go and get vaccinated”.

Israel has been an early adopter of vaccines after striking a deal with Pfizer to use its jab and became one of the first countries in the world to approve a third booster shot for its citizens in August.

