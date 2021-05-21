Israel opposition face deadline to form new government

Israeli opposition parties have just hours left to form a new government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year stretch as prime minister.

Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party has made several deals ahead of the midnight (21:00 GMT) deadline.

But crucially he is yet to reach a final agreement with the right-wing nationalist politician Naftali Bennett.

Mr Bennett is expected to become the prime minister ahead of Mr Lapid under a rotation arrangement.

Mr Netanyahu and his Likud party have been appealing to fellow right-wing politicians not to join the coalition, knowing that a new government would still face a vote of confidence in parliament before it could be sworn in.

If it fails to win the support of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, there is a risk of the country having to go to elections for the fifth time in two years.