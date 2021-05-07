Home

Israel-Gaza: Netanyahu says militants 'set back by years'

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2021 1:40 pm
[Source: BBC]

Israel’s nine-day bombardment of Gaza has “set Hamas back by many years”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Two foreign farm workers were killed by rockets fired by Palestinian militants into southern Israel on Tuesday.

Israel continued its air strikes on Gaza.

In the West Bank, at least three Palestinians were killed by Israeli police during protests near Ramallah.

Diplomatic efforts to end the violence have met with little success.

France has filed a draft resolution with the UN Security Council, in co-ordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel briefly opened a border crossing into Gaza to allow a convoy of aid to enter.

However, the crossing was closed again after it came under fire from Palestinian mortars and rockets.

