World

Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds despite Jerusalem clash

| @BBCWorld
May 22, 2021 8:42 am
[Source: BBC]

A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding hours after coming into effect.

It began early on Friday, bringing to an end 11 days of fighting in which more than 250 people were killed, most of them in Gaza.

Both Israel and Hamas claimed victory in the conflict.

Article continues after advertisement

Fresh clashes broke out at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, testing the truce.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP news agency that Palestinians had thrown stones at officers, and that “riot” suppressing measures had been taken in response.

But the ceasefire seemed to be holding on Friday night. Israel has temporarily opened a crossing into Gaza, allowing food, fuel and medicine into the territory. The country has also lifted emergency restrictions inside its own borders.

