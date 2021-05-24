Home

World

Israel extends COVID restrictions to three-year-olds as cases surge

| @BBCWorld
August 19, 2021 7:38 am
[Source: BBC]

Israel is now requiring anyone over the age of three to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before entering many indoor spaces, as it tackles a sharp rise in infections.

Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues covered by the “Green Pass” system.

However, proof of immunity is not needed to go into shops or malls.

The country’s Covid-19 tsar said it was “at war” with the virus despite its world-leading vaccination programme.

“Our morbidity is rising day by day,” Salman Zarka told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The next two weeks leading up to the Jewish New Year festival of Rosh Hashanah on 6 September would be “critical”, he warned.

If things did not improve, “we will get to a lockdown like the first and second ones, where we do not go farther than 100 meters from our houses”.

Israel has seen a surge of infections driven by the more contagious Delta variant since late June.

The health ministry reported some 7,870 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, which was slightly down on Monday’s six-month daily record of 8,752.

More than 120 people have died after contracting the virus in the past week – double the monthly total recorded in July – and 600 people are in a serious or critical condition in hospital.

