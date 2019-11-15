Israel election: Netanyahu claims victory after exit polls show narrow lead

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory in Israel’s general election, after exit polls put him ahead of his main rival Benny Gantz.

Three projections gave Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party 36 or 37 seats, and Mr Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance between 32 and 34.

However, the polls suggested Likud and its right-wing allies might fall just short of a majority in parliament.

Monday’s election was Israel’s third in less than a year.

Neither of the two main party leaders was able to command a majority in the 120-seat parliament following the last two rounds.