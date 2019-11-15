Home

Israel election: Netanyahu claims victory after exit polls show narrow lead

| @BBCWorld
March 3, 2020 3:51 pm
Likud supporters in Tel Aviv celebrated after the exit polls were published [Source: BBC]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed victory in Israel’s general election, after exit polls put him ahead of his main rival Benny Gantz.

Three projections gave Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party 36 or 37 seats, and Mr Gantz’s centrist Blue and White alliance between 32 and 34.

However, the polls suggested Likud and its right-wing allies might fall just short of a majority in parliament.

Monday’s election was Israel’s third in less than a year.

Neither of the two main party leaders was able to command a majority in the 120-seat parliament following the last two rounds.

