Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30 day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop|Brutality against persons with psychosocial disability to be investigated|Non-essential business in curfew breach|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses|Breach of protocols hinders ration distribution|Its only precautionary measures in Labasa|Australia ramps up Pacific Labour Scheme|Wear a facemask or risk being arrested: LTA|Supermarkets resume operations|
Full Coverage

World

Israel closes Gaza border after mortar attack

BBC
May 19, 2021 7:24 am

Israel has again closed a major border crossing into Gaza after Palestinian militants fired a barrage of mortars and rockets into southern Israel.

Two people – believed to be Thai agricultural workers – were killed and 10 were injured on the Israeli side.

The crossing had been opened to allow entry to aid lorries from Jordan. A separate convoy entered from Egypt.

Article continues after advertisement

A UN spokesperson said the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel was a crucial link to get help to those in need.

At least 212 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry. In Israel 12 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service says.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.