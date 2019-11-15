Israel and UAE strike historic deal to normalise relations

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalise relations, US President Donald Trump has announced.

A joint statement by Mr Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan said they hoped the “historic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East”.

As a result, they added, Israel would suspend its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Until now Israel has had no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries.

However, shared concerns over Iran’s regional influence have led to unofficial contacts between them.

In response to President Trump’s announcement, Mr Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew: “Historic day.”