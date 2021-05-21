Home

Israel and Palestinian militants agree ceasefire

| @BBCWorld
May 21, 2021 9:55 am
[Source: BBC]

With a ceasefire on the table, Israelis and Palestinians are counting the cost of 11 days of fighting that brought death, destruction and instability to the Middle East.

These statistics give a sense of the toll this conflict has exacted:

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed since the conflict began.

In Israel, at least 11 people have been killed, including two children.

In the last 24 hours alone, 11 Palestinians were killed, including at least seven civilians, and another 190 people were injured.

The conflict displaced more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number to about 91,000, according to UN figures.

Gaza’s housing ministry said 16,800 housing units had been damaged. Of those, 1,800 had become unfit for living and 1,000 were destroyed completely.

Hamas’s media office estimated the bombardments had caused $40m (£28m) in damage to factories and the strip’s industrial zone.

Israel’s military said more than 4,300 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory. Of those, 90% were intercepted by Israel’s defence system, known as the Iron Dome.

Israel’s manufacturers association calculated that the economic cost of the first three days of fighting came to about $166m.

  • Israel’s security cabinet agrees a ceasefire deal to end 11-day conflict with Gaza militants
  • It says the truce was proposed by Egypt and would be “mutual and unconditional”
  • The main Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, confirm the ceasefire
  • They say the ceasefire will come into force at 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Friday, but Israel has not confirmed this
  • Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold ceasefire, state TV says
  • As the ceasefire deal was confirmed by Israel, its military said warning sirens were sounding in the country’s south, indicating rockets had been fired from Gaza
  • A Reuters reporter also heard an air strike in Gaza
  • The 11-day fighting has claimed at least 232 lives in Gaza and 12 in Israel

