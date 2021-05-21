Israel and Palestinian militants agree ceasefire

With a ceasefire on the table, Israelis and Palestinians are counting the cost of 11 days of fighting that brought death, destruction and instability to the Middle East.

These statistics give a sense of the toll this conflict has exacted:

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed since the conflict began.

Article continues after advertisement

In Israel, at least 11 people have been killed, including two children.

In the last 24 hours alone, 11 Palestinians were killed, including at least seven civilians, and another 190 people were injured.

The conflict displaced more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number to about 91,000, according to UN figures.

Gaza’s housing ministry said 16,800 housing units had been damaged. Of those, 1,800 had become unfit for living and 1,000 were destroyed completely.

Hamas’s media office estimated the bombardments had caused $40m (£28m) in damage to factories and the strip’s industrial zone.

Israel’s military said more than 4,300 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory. Of those, 90% were intercepted by Israel’s defence system, known as the Iron Dome.

Israel’s manufacturers association calculated that the economic cost of the first three days of fighting came to about $166m.