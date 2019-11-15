Isolation for over-70s 'within weeks'

Every Briton over the age of 70 will be told “within the coming weeks” to stay at home for an extended period to shield them from coronavirus.

When it happens, they will be asked to stay home for “a very long time”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The government is to release social distancing advice for the elderly on Monday – but they will not yet be asked to self-isolate for long periods.

Fourteen more people have died from the virus, bringing deaths in the UK to 35.

Mr Hancock told the BBC manufacturers were being asked to help produce medical equipment, such as ventilators, to help with an expected surge in demand by the NHS, and hotels could be turned into hospitals, Mr Hancock said.

The number of confirmed UK cases of the virus has reached 1,372, with 40,279 people tested, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Earlier, 34 new cases were announced in Wales, 32 in Scotland and 11 in Northern Ireland.

The 14 patients whose deaths were announced on Sunday were aged between 59 and 94 and all had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.