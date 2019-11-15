Islanders strike over crowded camps

Strikes and protests have been held on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios over the government’s handling of migrants arriving from Turkey.

Migrant numbers are rising, and conditions at the overcrowded camps on the islands are dismal.

At Moria, the largest camp on the island of Lesbos, there are more than 19,000 asylum seekers living at a facility with a capacity for 2,840.

Banners on the Lesbos municipal theatre proclaimed: “We want our islands back”.

Another read: “No more prisons for human souls in the North Aegean.”

North Aegean Regional Governor Kostas Moutzouris said on Wednesday he was “annoyed” that Greek islands had been “turned into places of concentration and detention” for thousands of people around the world.