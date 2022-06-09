Is Russia exporting grain from Ukraine?

Harvest in Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine is a major exporter of grain to Africa and the Middle East. [Source: BBC]

Russia is sending grain from Ukraine overseas, Russian-appointed officials in occupied southern Ukraine say.

The claim – which the BBC has not been able to verify – comes as Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of stealing about 600,000 tonnes of its grain and exporting some of it.

Russia denies it is stealing grain.

Accessing Ukraine’s stockpiled grain has become urgent internationally: millions of tonnes are exported annually to Africa and the Middle East.

But it cannot be shipped now because Russia’s navy is blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

And Russia says Ukraine must de-mine waters off the Black Sea coast for corridors to export the grain to become operational.

The US alleges that Russia is trying to sell stolen Ukrainian wheat to drought-stricken countries in Africa, the New York Times reported.

In mid-May, the US sent an alert to 14 countries, mostly in Africa, that Russian cargo ships were leaving ports near Ukraine laden with the grain, the paper reported, citing a State Department cable.