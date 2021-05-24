Home

World

IS militants surrender as Kurdish-led forces surround Syria prison

| @BBCWorld
January 26, 2022 9:41 am
[Source: BBC]

Kurdish-led forces in Syria say another 250 militants have surrendered as they work to clear the last part of a prison seized by the Islamic State (IS) group.

At least 300 handed themselves in on Monday as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commandos moved into the facility in the north-eastern city of Hasaka.

Dozens are still thought to be holed up inside, along with guards held as hostages and several hundred children.

Article continues after advertisement

IS attacked the prison last Thursday in an attempt to stage a mass breakout.

More than 160 people have been killed in the ensuing fighting, including 114 suspected militants and 45 SDF personnel, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The UN says up to 45,000 residents of Hasaka have also fled their homes to escape the clashes.

