Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi survives drone attack on his home

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after a drone attack on his home inside Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone.

A drone laden with explosives struck the building, injuring six of his bodyguards in an apparent assassination attempt, officials said.

Mr Kadhimi called for “calm and restraint from everyone”.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi [Source: EPA]

The attack, which comes after violent unrest over recent election results, was condemned by both the US and Iran.

Security sources say three drones were used in the attack, launched from near Republic Bridge on the River Tigris, but two were shot down.

No-one has said they carried out the attack, in an area of the city housing many government buildings and foreign embassies.