Iraq PM-designate appointed to break deadlock

Iraq’s president has named Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate in a bid to end months of political deadlock.

Mr Zurfi, who served three terms as governor of Najaf, is a member of the small Nasr parliamentary group of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

He was nominated by President Barham Saleh after larger groups could not agree on a successor to Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The move also comes as Iraq struggles to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus disease.

The health authorities have reported 154 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 11 associated deaths.

A week-long curfew will be imposed on the capital, Baghdad, from Tuesday night to prevent the spread of the disease.