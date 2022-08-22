Iraq collapse: Bodies pulled from rubble after landslide hits shrine

[Source: BBC]

Emergency workers in central Iraq are racing to rescue people from a Shia shrine that collapsed.

Four bodies have been found, while six survivors have been pulled from the rubble so far.

Several others are believed to be still trapped.

On Saturday, an earth mound adjacent to the shrine gave way as a result of moisture saturation.

The landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine, which then collapsed on to visitors.

Workers have been able to give food and water to those still trapped inside.