World

Iran's new hardline President Ebrahim Raisi sworn in

| @BBCWorld
August 6, 2021 7:30 am
Ebrahim Raisi (right) is close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei [SOURCE : EPA]

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, has been sworn into office, following his election victory in June.

Raisi, a hardline cleric, succeeds Hassan Rouhani, seen in the West as a relative moderate.

It comes at a time of growing challenges for Iran, whose economy has been crippled by US-led sanctions.

Article continues after advertisement

There are also heightened tensions with foreign powers who have blamed Iran for a deadly drone attack on a tanker near Oman last week, which Iran has denied.

 

