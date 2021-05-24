World
Iran's new hardline President Ebrahim Raisi sworn in
August 6, 2021 7:30 am
Ebrahim Raisi (right) is close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei [SOURCE : EPA]
Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, has been sworn into office, following his election victory in June.
Raisi, a hardline cleric, succeeds Hassan Rouhani, seen in the West as a relative moderate.
It comes at a time of growing challenges for Iran, whose economy has been crippled by US-led sanctions.
There are also heightened tensions with foreign powers who have blamed Iran for a deadly drone attack on a tanker near Oman last week, which Iran has denied.
