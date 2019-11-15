Iranians bury victims from downed Ukrainian plane

Iranians buried their dead from an airliner shot down by the military as authorities on Wednesday identified more of the 176 victims of last week’s crash,.

This led to days of rage against Iran’s rulers followed by a police crackdown.

Emotions have been running high as the victims of the Jan. 8 crash are mourned.

The national flag was ripped from the coffin of one victim when relatives collected the body and the mother shouted “Tear it off,” an online video post showed.

Protesters took to the streets of Iranian cities for four days after the armed forces finally acknowledged on Saturday, after days of denials, that they had brought down the plane.

In several places, demonstrators met a fierce police response.