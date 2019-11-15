Iran warns US Navy over Gulf incident

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has accused the US of giving a “Hollywood version of events” over an incident in the Gulf this week.

The US said Iranian vessels had conducted “harassing” approaches of six of its ships on Wednesday.

But the IRGC said it had increased patrols in the Gulf after the US Navy blocked the path of an Iranian ship earlier this month.

Tensions rose after the US killed an Iranian general in Iraq in January.

The IRGC’s statement said that US forces had blocked one of its ships in two separate incidents in early April, using “dangerous behaviour while ignoring warnings”.

It added that Iran would respond “decisively” to any miscalculation.

The incident on Wednesday came a day after armed men – believed to have been IRGC personnel – seized a Hong Kong-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman and redirected it into Iranian waters before releasing it.