Iran warns of 'regional war' as fighting rages

Iran has warned that renewed fighting between its neighbours Azerbaijan and Armenia could escalate into a wider regional war.

President Hassan Rouhani said he hoped to “restore stability” to the region following days of heavy clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

The enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.

The current fighting is the worst seen in decades, and both sides have blamed each other for the violence.

“We must be attentive that the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan does not become a regional war,” President Rouhani said on Wednesday.

“Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way,” he added.