Iran warns it could use 'force' to halt travel amid coronavirus

Iranian authorities warned today they may use “force” to limit travel between cities and announced the new coronavirus has killed 124 people amid 4747 confirmed cases in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour offered the figures at a televised news conference.

He did not elaborate on the threat to use force, though he acknowledged the virus now was in all of Iran’s 31 provinces.

The threat may be to stop people from using closed schools and universities as an excuse to go to the Caspian Sea and other Iranian vacation spots.

Semiofficial news agencies in Iran posted images of long traffic lines as people tried to reach the Caspian coast from Tehran today, despite authorities earlier telling people to remain in their cities.

Yesterday Iran announced it would put checkpoints in place to limit travel between major cities, hoping to stem the spread of the virus.

Iran canceled Friday prayers across its major cities.

Elsewhere in the region, Iraq canceled Friday prayers in Karbala, where a weekly sermon is delivered on behalf of the country’s top Shiite cleric.