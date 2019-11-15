Iran to send recorders from downed Ukrainian plane to France

Iran says it will send the flight recorders of Ukrainian plane that was shot down to France ‘in the coming few days’.

Iran will send the flight recorders from a downed Ukrainian airliner to France in the next few days.

Iran shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane on January 8 with a ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Article continues after advertisement

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Islamic Republic of Iran will send the black box to France in order to read its information.

Zarif made the comments in a phone call with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

There were 57 Canadian citizens on board the plane.

The fate of the cockpit voice and data flight recorders was the subject of an international standoff after the plane was shot down, with Ukraine demanding access.