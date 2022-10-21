Iran sending personnel to Crimea to help Russian forces use Iranian-made drones

[Source: ABC]

Washington says it believes Iranian military staff have been deployed in Crimea to provide assistance to Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.

This comes as the West slapped more sanctions on Tehran in response.

The drones have been used to destroy Ukrainian power plants and other utilities in strikes that appear designed to disrupt and demoralise as winter approaches.

Ukrainian citizens endured the first scheduled power outages yesterday since the war began, as authorities sought to begin repairs.