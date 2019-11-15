World
Iran scientist 'killed by remote-controlled weapon'
December 1, 2020 11:32 am
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was buried in Tehran following his assassination on Friday. [Source: BBC]
Iran believes Israel and an exiled opposition group used a remote-control weapon to shoot dead top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.
Security chief Ali Shamkhani said the attackers had “used electronic equipment” when Fakhrizadeh’s car was fired on the east of the capital Tehran.
He was speaking at the funeral of the scientist Israel accused of secretly helping to develop nuclear weapons.
Article continues after advertisement
Israel has not publicly commented on the allegations of its involvement.
Sponsored Links