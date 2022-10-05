Iran schoolgirls remove hijabs in protests against government

[Source: BBC]

Schoolgirls in Iran have been waving their headscarves in the air and chanting against clerical authorities, in an unprecedented show of support for the protests engulfing the country.

Videos verified by the BBC showed demonstrations inside schoolyards and on the streets of several cities.

They echoed the wider unrest sparked by the death last month of a woman who was detained for breaking the hijab law.

In Karaj, girls reportedly forced an education official out of their school.

Footage posted on social media on Monday showed them shouting “shame on you” and throwing what appear to be empty water bottles at the man until he retreats through a gate.