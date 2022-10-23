Iran protests: Huge rally in Berlin in support

Demonstrators in Berlin chanted "Women, Life and Liberty!" - the slogan of Iranian protesters [Source: BBC via Reuters]

About 80,000 Iranians and their supporters have marched in Berlin, German police say, in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran.

Saturday’s rally in the German capital is believed to have been the biggest so far held by the Iranian diaspora.

Iranians from across Europe chanted the slogan of the protesters “Women, Life and Liberty!”

In Iran itself, protests triggered by the death of a young woman in custody have entered a sixth week.

Mahsa Amini, 22 died after being arrested by morality police in Tehran on 13 September for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.

The police denied reports that she was beaten on the head with a baton and said she suffered a heart attack.

On Saturday gatherings were held in several world capitals including Washington, where thousands have been marching.

Organisers of the Berlin rally put the number of protesters at closer to 100,000

Their demands included more Western sanctions against Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian diplomats, the protesters said, should be thrown out of Western capitals.