Iran police fire on mourners for female protester

Authorities blocked roads, but failed to stop people reaching the cemetery where Hadis Najafi is buried [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say.

Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.

State-run media say “rioters” killed a militiaman and injured 10 police.

But witnesses told the BBC that security forces attacked protesters with shotguns, tear gas and machetes.

“They [security forces] were firing birdshot at people,” said one person living in an area where there were clashes. “They stabbed a protester with a machete after he fell to the ground, already hit with birdshot.”

Another witness told the BBC that a bullet fired by security forces had hit the window of their neighbour’s home.

They added: “I tried to record a video from the window, but they are firing shots… I am scared. We have closed the curtains.”

BBC Persian also obtained a video showing security forces opening fire on a street and another from near the cemetery in which a gunshot could be heard.

The hard-line Tasnim news agency said a member of the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force had been stabbed to death by “rioters”.

The agency also said that three police officers were seriously injured in an alleged armed attack and posted a video it said showed the aftermath.

However, the report was rejected by the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir, which had posted the original video.

It said the officers fired on protesters and that the protesters then chased them and threw stones at their pick-up truck. It posted other videos showing people throwing stones at the officers through the vehicle’s broken windows.