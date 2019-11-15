Iran plane crash: Victims' families to get $150,000

Iran is to give $150,000 (£110,000) to the families of each of the 176 people who died when its Revolutionary Guards shot down a passenger jet last January.

Ukraine has called for negotiations over the compensation and for those behind the attack to face justice.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was struck by two missiles shortly after taking off from Tehran.

After initially denying responsibility, Iran admitted it had shot down the UIA flight “unintentionally”.

Tehran called it a “disastrous mistake” by the Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians including nine crew members, four Afghans, four Britons and three Germans.