Iran plane crash: 'More time needed for investigation' - Ukraine

It is too soon to draw any conclusions on what brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran on Wednesday, Ukraine’s foreign minister has said.

“We have so many different versions of what could [have] happened to the plane that we need some time to really understand,” Vadym Prystaiko said.

His comments come a day after Western powers said they had strong evidence that the plane was hit by an Iranian missile – a claim rejected by Tehran.

All 176 people on board were killed.

The crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 near Tehran airport came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.

US media have speculated that the Boeing 737-800 may have been mistaken for a warplane as Iran prepared for possible American retaliation.

Footage has emerged purportedly showing a plane being hit by a projectile over the Iranian capital.