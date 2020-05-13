Iran oil tanker reaches Venezuela amid US tension

The first of five Iranian oil tankers has entered Venezuela’s waters carrying more than a million barrels of fuel.

The Iranian tankers are being escorted by the Venezuelan navy and air force.

The US, which has has imposed sanctions on both countries, says it is monitoring the convoy. Both Venezuela and Iran have warned Washington not to interfere with the delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

Venezuela is suffering a shortage of refined fuel, despite having the world’s largest oil reserves.

“The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami wrote on Twitter after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune.

He thanked Iran for its solidarity, saying its actions would benefit both nations.