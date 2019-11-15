Home

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage

BBC
July 6, 2020 11:56 am
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation released a photo purportedly showing the damaged building. [Source: BBC]

A fire that broke out on Thursday at a key Iranian nuclear facility has caused “significant damage”, a spokesman for Iran’s nuclear energy body has said.

He said the cause of the blaze at the Natanz enrichment site had been determined, but gave no details.

The spokesman added that the destroyed machinery would eventually be replaced by more advanced equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

The fire hit a centrifuge assembly workshop. Some Iranian officials have blamed possible cyber-sabotage.

Centrifuges are needed to produce enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, said on Sunday that security officials were not talking about what caused the Natanz fire “because of security reasons”.

The incident, he said, had “caused significant damage, but there were no casualties”.

Other fires and explosions have also occurred in the past week in Iran

