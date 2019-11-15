Home

Iran limits travel and urges banknote avoidance

| @BBCWorld
March 6, 2020 6:17 am

Iran is limiting travel between its major cities as it tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed at least 107 people there.

The country has already shut schools until April, and Health Minister Saeed Namaki said people should not use the break as an opportunity to travel.

He also urged Iranians to reduce the use of paper banknotes.

The measures come as the World Health Organization warned some countries were not doing enough to stop the virus.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted containment was still possible, adding: “This is not a time to give up.”

