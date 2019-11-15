Iran crisis: Commander says more air strikes were planned against US

Strikes against US forces in Iraq could have been just the beginning of a major operation across the region if the US had responded, a senior Iranian commander is reported as saying.

Quoted by state TV, Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the only fitting revenge for Gen Qasem Soleimani’s killing by the US was to drive US forces from the region.

His remarks came a day after Iran fired missiles at bases housing US forces.

Article continues after advertisement

This was a response to Soleimani’s death in a Baghdad drone strike.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced further sanctions against Iran but said Tehran was “standing down” after the missile strikes. He made no mention of further military action.

But on Thursday, Vice-President Mike Pence told Fox News that “on the president’s direction we’re going to remain vigilant”.

In another interview for CBS, Mr Pence said the US was receiving “encouraging intelligence” that Iran was sending messages to its allied militias not to attack US targets.