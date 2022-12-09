Iran carries out first execution over protests

A human rights activist said Mohsen Shekari was subjected to a "show trial without any due process" [Source: BBC]

Iran has announced the first execution of a protester convicted over the recent anti-government unrest.

Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday morning after being found guilty by a Revolutionary Court of “moharebeh” (enmity against God), state media said.

He was accused of being a “rioter” who blocked a main road in Tehran in September and wounded a member of a paramilitary force with a machete.

An activist said he was convicted after a “show trial without any due process”.

“The international community must immediately and strongly react to this execution,” Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, said in a statement.

“If Mohsen Shekari’s execution is not met with serious consequences for the government, we will face mass execution of protesters,” he added.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported that a Revolutionary Court was told that Mohsen Shekari had blocked Tehran’s Sattar Khan Street on 25 September and used a machete to attack a member of the Basij Resistance Force, a volunteer paramilitary force often deployed to quell protests.

On 1 November, the court found Shekari guilty of fighting and drawing a weapon “with the intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing the order and security of society” and convicted him of “enmity against God”, Mizan said.

He appealed against the verdict, but it was upheld by the supreme court on 20 November, it added.